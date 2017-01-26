Food

Healthy Mediterranean recipes: Perfect baked cod and creamy kale and avocado salad

Inspired by Mediterranean cuisine, chef Seamus Mullen shares his healthy and easy recipes for parchment-baked cod with veggies and perfect kale and avocado salad.

This cod en papillote recipe is great for a Mediterranean diet

This cod en papillote recipe is great for a Mediterranean diet

Parchment Baked Cod with Asparagus and Shiitake Mushrooms
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
4
Kale and Avocado Salad with Yogurt-Dill Vinaigrette
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
4-6
For more healthy recipes from Seamus go to SimpleFeast.com

