Inspired by Mediterranean cuisine, chef Seamus Mullen shares his healthy and easy recipes for parchment-baked cod with veggies and perfect kale and avocado salad.
This cod en papillote recipe is great for a Mediterranean dietPlay Video - 3:59
This cod en papillote recipe is great for a Mediterranean dietPlay Video - 3:59
More video
Lentil sweet potato kale stew: Try ‘NCIS’ star Jennifer Esposito’s recipe
Barbecue pork lasagna with Grandma’s Sunday gravy: Try Matt Abdoo’s recipe
Braised chicken with pepperoncini, olives: Try Ryan Scott’s Mediterranean diet recipe
Honey rosemary chicken and potato casserole: Get the 1-pot recipe!
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
For more healthy recipes from Seamus go to SimpleFeast.com