Food to get you in the mood: Four of Hearts salad and rib-eye steak for two

Adam Richman shows us how to make his most romantic recipes. This veggie filled salad and succulent steak make the perfect Valentine's Day dinner for you and your sweetheart.

'Four of hearts' salad, bone-in rib-eye: Try Adam Richman's Valentine's Day recipes

'Four of hearts' salad, bone-in rib-eye: Try Adam Richman's Valentine's Day recipes

Four of Hearts Salad
Four of Hearts Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Servings:
2
Bone-In Rib-Eye Steak with Arugula and Avocado
Bone-In Rib-Eye Steak with Arugula and Avocado
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Servings:
2
