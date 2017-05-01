Food

Decadent desserts with almost no dairy: Cinnamon rolls and icebox cake

TODAY

Brandi Milloy makes sweet treats that are delicious and can easily be made dairy-free. Her no-bake ice box cake is filled with fresh blueberries and bananas and her cinnamon buns are stuffed with cookies and topped with gooey icing.

Cookies and Cream Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

This is my go-to breakfast treat when I have guests stay over. Who doesn't love the smell of warm bread and chocolate?

No-Bake Blueberry and Banana Icebox Cake
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
12-16
Get the recipe

No need to turn on the oven! Featuring fresh fruits, rich golden Oreo cookies and homemade coconut whipped cream, this almost-vegan, no-bake icebox cake is the perfect dessert for spring and summer. And it's great for parties because you can make it the day before!

If you like those easy dessert recipes, you should also try these:

Peanut Butter Cheesecake Truffles
Get the recipe
No-Bake Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Squares
Get the recipe
Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

How to make Katie Lee's berry yogurt granola pops

Play Video - 0:53

How to make Katie Lee's berry yogurt granola pops

Play Video - 0:53

More video

More: Food Desserts On the show

TOP