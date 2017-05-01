Decadent desserts with almost no dairy: Cinnamon rolls and icebox cake

share tweet email

Brandi Milloy makes sweet treats that are delicious and can easily be made dairy-free. Her no-bake ice box cake is filled with fresh blueberries and bananas and her cinnamon buns are stuffed with cookies and topped with gooey icing.

This is my go-to breakfast treat when I have guests stay over. Who doesn't love the smell of warm bread and chocolate?

No need to turn on the oven! Featuring fresh fruits, rich golden Oreo cookies and homemade coconut whipped cream, this almost-vegan, no-bake icebox cake is the perfect dessert for spring and summer. And it's great for parties because you can make it the day before!

