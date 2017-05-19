Food

Bean dip, skirt steak, wedge salad: Hot weather entertaining made simple

Celebrity chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Alex Guarnaschelli joins TODAY Food to share a few of her favorite warm-weather entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make a garlic and curry white bean dip with pickled carrots, a cool iceberg wedge salad with creamy Russian dressing and peppery skirt steak with feta vinaigrette..

Curried White Bean Dip with Pickled Carrots
This is a dip that I love just as much served at room temperature as I do chilled from the fridge. I have been known to use this just as frequently as a cool spread for a roasted pork sandwich and even as a thickener for a vegetable soup. Pickling carrots is like giving them a fabulous spa treatment. Serve them with this creamy dip to give your guests something that feels special and different.

Iceberg Wedge Salad with Russian Dressing
I really love ketchup and mayonnaise. Not only that, they are two condiments that I generally never make from scratch. Hellmann's mayonnaise and Heinz ketchup are classics and I haven't made a batch from scratch that has tasted as good to me. I like to amplify the flavors with really good pickles and fresh horseradish.

Skirt Steak Au Poivre with Feta and Red Wine Vinaigrette
A simple peppery steak with a super tasty vinaigrette and some feta cheese? Sign me up! Serve the sliced steak and vinaigrette over any lettuce or some sliced tomatoes too.

