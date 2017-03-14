share tweet pin email

Meredith Rollins, editor-in-chief of Redbook magazine runs down her top-rated snack picks. Whether you're looking for something healthy, quick, kid-friendly, or indulgent, she shares which snacks should be your new go-to for a convenient and tasty bite.

1. Kid favorite

Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar, $2.69 for six 1-ounce bags, Target

You know you've got a winner when the kids are hooked. As a mom, they also make me feel like I'm not giving them terrible-for-them junk food since it's Sun Chips, which are really thoughtfully made and contain whole grains, so they're healthy-ish.

2. Most satisfying

Philadelphia Multigrain Bagel Chips & Cream Cheese, $1.99 for a 2.5 ounce pack, ShopRite

The Philadelphia bagel chips and cream cheese are an invention I didn't know I needed but am now totally obsessed with. What took them so long to combine bagels chips and dip into one delicious product? It's the perfect match.

Moms loved that it's a to-go pack that's surprisingly hearty, whether for breakfast or between meals. Testers also loved the big crunch and tasty with the creamy, seasoned dip.

3. Top flavor combo

Sargento Balanced Breaks Natural White Cheddar Cheese with Almonds and Dried Cranberries, $2.99 for three 1.5-ounce packs, Amazon

Sargento Balanced Breaks is pure genius. It's all the things you are supposed to have in a snack (protein, fiber, healthy fat) in a little single-serving package that 100% makes you feel like you should be having it with a glass of wine at cocktail hour.

Universally loved by both the adult and kids testers.

4. Juiciest treat

Del Monte Fruit Refreshers Mandarin Oranges in Coconut Water, $2.12 for two 7-ounce cups, Target

The Del Monte fruit refreshers are weirdly sophisticated: you think "pre-packaged fruit" and it calls to mind old-school fruit cocktail, but this is way more gourmet and fancy-feeling yet still a huge hit with the kids.

Our judges loved that the oranges taste fresh, and it's both a snack and a refreshing drink in one."

5. Best sweets

Oreo Thins Chocolate, $2.99 for a 10.1-ounce pack, Target

The Oreo thins are INCREDIBLE. They're totally addictive and great for someone who doesn't want their Oreos to be sweet-sweet-sweet. I think these got hoovered up the fastest in the office.

Or, in the words of one of our 9-year-old testers Griffin: "These are the bomb!"

6. Most filling

Blue Moose of Boulder Roasted Red Pepper On-the-Go Hummus, $2.56 for 5.25 ounces, Amazon

It comes with little multigrain chips that are great with the hummus or would be just as good alone, and the whole thing feels both super-healthy and super-treat-ish.

7. Tastiest low-cal snack

Mamma Chia Blackberry Bliss Chia Squeeze, $1.79 for a 3.5 ounce pouch, Target

Mamma Chia has a lot of flavor and is deliciously fruity Its way more decadent than you think it's going to be, given that it's a) in a squeeze packet and b) made of chia.

8. Greatest grab-and-go breakfast

Belvita Sandwich Peanut Butter Breakfast Biscuits, $2.99 for a pack of five 1.76 ounce packs, Target

The Belvita breakfast cookies are a true revelation for those of us whose kids won't eat breakfast. It's like you're feeding them a cookie! Any kid will eat a cookie! But it's actually a super-healthy breakfast, too!