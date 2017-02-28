share tweet email

Justin Chapple from Food & Wine shares 6 fun and easy kids snack hacks that will make you say, "Why didn't I think of that?"

1. Lasagna dippers

What you'll need:

Dried lasagna noodles

Ricotta cheese

Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Marinara sauce

Here's how:

Boil the lasagna noodles and let cool. Cut the noodles in half lengthwise to make 2 long strips, then cut the strips into shorter lengths so they're easier to roll up. Spread ricotta on the noodles and sprinkle with Parmesan, then roll up and put into a plastic lunch container. Put the marinara in small plastic container and serve with the dippers.

2. Crispy rice and candy sushi

What you'll need:

Rice Krispies cereal

Marshmallows

Butter

Various fruit roll ups or flexible (thin) fruit leather

Assorted candies (like Swedish fish, peach rings, etc.)

Here's how:

There are two options here: You can make homemade Rice Krispies treats, which can be formed into different shapes, or you can also just cut pre-made treats into small rectangles.

If making homemade: Prepare the Rice Krispies treats mixture. Let cool slightly and then with damp hands form them into little ovals, rectangles or rounds that are one-or-two-bites in size.

If using prepared or store-bought: Cut the treats into little rectangles.

Put a little Swedish fish or other candy on top, pressing it gently. Cut the fruit roll-ups into strips and wrap them around the treats.

3. Secret sandwiches

What you'll need:

White and whole wheat sandwich bread

Thin turkey or ham slices

Thin cheese slices

Mayo, mustard, etc.

Here's how:

Make two kinds of sandwiches (if you want two-tone looking sandwiches, make one with white bread and one wheat bread). Using a cookie cutter, cut out the center of each sandwich and carefully remove them. Swap the centers of each sandwich by carefully inserting them into the other, which will make two kinds of sandwich in each.

4. Mess-free peanut butter and celery snacks

What you'll need:

Celery ribs

Peanut butter

Here's how:

Cut the celery ribs crosswise into even lengths and generously spread peanut butter in the indent of each piece. Press the two halves together so they stick.

5. Healthy banana split

What you'll need:

Bananas

Greek yogurt (plain or flavored)

Granola

Fruit (strawberries, blueberries, etc.)

Honey

Here's how:

Peel the bananas and cut them in half lengthwise. Put them side by side in a banana split dish. Spoon some yogurt on the split banana, then top with granola, fruit and honey.

6. DIY fruit cups

What you'll need:

Cut up fruits (such as pineapple, melon, peeled apples, grapes, mango)

Clear-ish fruit juice (like pineapple or apple)

Here's how:

Mix the fruit together. Spoon the fruit mixture into little plastic cups with tight fitting lids. Pour just enough juice to cover the fruit. Serve as is or freeze them. You can put them in a lunch box either defrosted or frozen, where it will double as an ice pack, and then defrost by lunch time.