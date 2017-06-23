Food

5 mug desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth in minutes

TODAY

When a sweets craving hits, but you don't want to bake a big dessert, go ahead and turn to your favorite mug.

Toss in a few ingredients and then use your microwave to zap a homemade treat in just a few minutes. Here are five portion-perfect mug desserts to try.

Chocolate Mug Cake

Leigh Beisch / Getty Images
chocolate mug cake

Clearly we can't get enough of chocolate, but for a good reason. This chocolate mug cake will satisfy all your sweet tooth cravings!

Deep Chocolate Truffle Lava Mug Cakes
Microwave Chocolate Molten Lava Mug Cakes
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Chocolate truffles tucked into the batter melt and create the gooey lava center.

Peanut Butter S'Mores in a Mug
Peanut Butter S'Mores in a mug
Teri Lyn Fisher
It's not easy to make old fashioned s'mores without a campfire — until now. Peanut butter makes this classic dessert even better and you can make it whenever you want, with less mess too.

Microwave Chocolate Mini Cakes
Microwave mini chocolate cake
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Top this dessert with whipped cream and your favorite berries.

5-Minute Rice Pudding in a Mug
Creamy rice pudding
Shutterstock
Use leftover rice to make this easier-than-ever single serving of rice pudding.

This article was originally published June 24, 2016.

