Let's face it: Even if a recipe is supposed to be easy, just seeing a long ingredient list can be a major turnoff. Stop pulling your hair out over complicated recipes and save your strands with these easy five-ingredient recipes for dinner, dessert and more. You probably already have many of the ingredients for these simple recipes in your fridge or pantry. And if you don't, well how long can it take to pick up five ingredients from the store?

30 Garlic Clove Chicken

Make a one-pot garlic chicken that the whole family will love

Make a one-pot garlic chicken that the whole family will love

Chef Craig Strong's fragrant garlic chicken contains just five ingredients, and you can cook it in one pot. Double score, double delicious.

5-Ingredient Carbonara Pizza
5-Ingredient Carbonara Pizza
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
Makes two 12-inch pizzas
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

If Italian carbonara bacon-and-eggs pasta sounds yummy, imagine how awesomely delicious this combo is on a pizza. Try it for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, a midnight snack...

Pasta with Sausage, Feta and Capers and 5-Ingredient Fruit Cobbler

Pasta with sausage, peach cobbler: Bird Bakery owner shows how

Pasta with sausage, peach cobbler: Bird Bakery owner shows how

Elizabeth Chambers of Bird Bakery in San Antonio, Texas, shares her recipe for a super fast and easy dinner, plus a bonus dessert recipe: five-ingredient fruit cobbler that can be made with fresh or frozen fruit.

5-Ingredient Harissa Chicken with Potatoes
5-Ingredient Harissa Chicken with Potatoes
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Jarred harissa (a North African spice paste) adds tons of flavor to chicken legs, which are roasted along with potatoes for one-pan dinner that'll shake up your routine.

5-Ingredient Italian-Style Tuna Salad
5-Ingredient Italian-Style Tuna Salad
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

This super-fast, super-healthy tuna salad is great for a light lunch or dinner.

5-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Breasts with Basil Butter and Grilled Sweet Potato Steaks

Make 5-ingredient chicken breast with grilled sweet potatoes

Make 5-ingredient chicken breast with grilled sweet potatoes

Pitmaster Chris Lily shares his recipes for buttery chicken breasts plus a five-ingredient side: grilled sweet potatoes, which he chars in a grill pan so they're great to make even when it's too cold to cook outside.

5-Ingredient Curried Pork Tenderloin
5-Ingredient Tandoori Pork Tenderloin
Grace Parisi
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

Pork tenderloin doesn't have to be boring, as this recipe easily proves.

Roast Chicken with Potatoes and Sage Butter

Roasted chicken and potatoes: An easy 5-ingredient meal

Roasted chicken and potatoes: An easy 5-ingredient meal

Learn to make the perfect roast chicken with potatoes. It's a classic you'll make again and again.

5-Ingredient Inside-Out Bacon Cheeseburgers
5-Ingredient Inside-Out Bacon Cheeseburgers
Grace Parisi
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Tired of the same old cheeseburger formula? Try putting the cheese and bacon on the inside of the patty for a decadent treat.

Hasselback Apples with Cinnamon and Sugar
Hasselback Apples with Cinnamon and Sugar
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

"Hasselback" refers to accordion-style slices, a method often used on potatoes in savory dishes. Try it here with apples to create lots of little crevices for cinnamon, sugar and ice cream.

Buckeyes
Buck Eyes
Shutterstock
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

There are actually just four ingredients in this recipe for buckeyes, a classic Ohio treat of peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate.

5-Ingredient Molten Maple Lava Cakes in 20 minutes
Molten Maple Lava Cakes
Alessandra Bulow / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

It's hard to believe a dessert this elegant looking can be made with five ingredients in just 20 minutes.

5-Ingredient No-Bake Chocolate Coffee Icebox Cheesecake
5-Ingredient No Bake Chocolate Coffee Icebox Cheesecake
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

You’re super-human if you can look at gorgeous cake without wanting to take a bite. Good thing it's so simple to make!

This article was originally published on October 26, 2016.

