share tweet email

Nine-year-old MasterChef Junior contestant Avani Shah shares her favorite 5-ingredient dinners: Sweet and spicy shrimp with quinoa and penne pasta with savory sausage and broccolini, which are easy, healthy and so full of flavor — aka weeknight lifesavers.

RELATED: 5-ingredient recipes that will seriously simplify your life

RELATED: Duff Goldman's easy sugar cookies and blondies are fun to make with kids