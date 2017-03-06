share tweet email

Food blogger and cookbook author Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes thinks outside the box when it comes to cereal. Her recipes go beyond the breakfast bowl to make crunchy French toast, spicy trail mix and extra crispy fish sticks.

