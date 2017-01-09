Sure, it's nice to have something other than cold cereal for breakfast, especially if you have company. But it often seems like way too much work to cook up individual pancakes and pieces of french toast. Jet Tila has the solution to your morning dilemma in two easy recipes that let the oven do most of the work: baked french toast made with store-bought cinnamon rolls, plus the one-pan giant puffy pancake called a Dutch baby with warm apples.
Cinnamon roll French toast and Dutch babies: Comfort food made easyPlay Video - 3:49
Cinnamon roll French toast and Dutch babies: Comfort food made easyPlay Video - 3:49
More video
Try this delicious marinated black cod with acacia honey recipe
Tater Tot chicken pot pie: Try Molly Yeh’s delicious recipe
This gluten-free carrot cake will help you stick to your New Year’s resolution
Try chef Joel Gamoran’s grilled salmon, creamy cauliflower risotto
RELATED: Make Cinnabon-style cinnamon rolls at home, with only half the calories