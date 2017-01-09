TODAY has a new mobile app! Download it now and never miss another moment

Food

Bake up cinnamon roll french toast and a fluffy dutch baby pancake in your oven

TODAY

Sure, it's nice to have something other than cold cereal for breakfast, especially if you have company. But it often seems like way too much work to cook up individual pancakes and pieces of french toast. Jet Tila has the solution to your morning dilemma in two easy recipes that let the oven do most of the work: baked french toast made with store-bought cinnamon rolls, plus the one-pan giant puffy pancake called a Dutch baby with warm apples.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Cinnamon roll French toast and Dutch babies: Comfort food made easy

Play Video - 3:49

Cinnamon roll French toast and Dutch babies: Comfort food made easy

Play Video - 3:49

More video

Cinnamon Roll Baked French Toast
Jet Tila: Bake up cinnamon roll french toast and a fluffy dutch baby pancake in your oven. TODAY, January 9th 2016.
Zach Schiffman / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8-12
Get the recipe

RELATED: Make Cinnabon-style cinnamon rolls at home, with only half the calories

Easy Dutch Baby Pancake with Warm Apples
Jet Tila: Bake up cinnamon roll french toast and a fluffy dutch baby pancake in your oven. TODAY, January 9th 2016.
Zach Schiffman / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
2-4
Get the recipe

RELATED: Try Al Roker's lemon vanilla Dutch baby recipe

More: Food Breakfast Breakfast Made Easy On the show

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP