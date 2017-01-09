share tweet pin email

Sure, it's nice to have something other than cold cereal for breakfast, especially if you have company. But it often seems like way too much work to cook up individual pancakes and pieces of french toast. Jet Tila has the solution to your morning dilemma in two easy recipes that let the oven do most of the work: baked french toast made with store-bought cinnamon rolls, plus the one-pan giant puffy pancake called a Dutch baby with warm apples.

