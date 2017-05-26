19 barbecue side dishes to upgrade your cookout spread

share tweet pin email

Yes, we LOVE our burgers, steaks and grilled chicken. But nothing gets the crowd excited like a sweet spread of sides. Throw a summer cookout to remember by adding some of these creative, colorful and crazy good options, including twists on classics like coleslaw and potato salad.

Seriously, no matter which side of the mayo divide you fall on, you're going to go in for seconds of this potato salad. Instead of mayonnaise, heart-healthy tahini, apple cider vinegar, and a splash of starchy potato cooking water help bind this tangy dressing to each bite. Deceptively creamy, this filling and refreshing classic picnic side dish will be piled high on everyone's plates.

With only three ingredients that you don't already have in your pantry, this is a sweet and simple summer side that you'll keep going back to every weekend.

Pandan, also known as Screw Pine or the vanilla of Southeast Asia, brings out a wonderful smoky sweetness from the corn. It can be found in the Asian food section of some grocery stores or in Asian specialty stores.

United in this citrus salad, Cara Cara and blood oranges, pink and yellow grapefruits and kumquats are a kaleidoscope of colors and a mouth-watering mélange of flavors.

Canned chipotle chiles in adobo not only add heat, they add a subtle smokiness to this quick-as-lightening shrimp salad. Serve it slightly warm or chilled.

Other kale salads that we’ve made call for us to tenderize the leafy green with a “massage.” There’s no need with this salad because the kale naturally softens thanks to the lemon juice in the vinaigrette. In fact, the longer the dressing settles into the kale, the better the salad becomes.

Bok choy and pea pods add extra crunch and sweetness to this gingery slaw from chef Tiffani Faison of Boston's Sweet Cheeks Q and Tiger Mama.

This colorful, crisp slaw is packed with punchy flavor thanks to its dressing's irresistible balance of tangy lime and sweet honey, with just the right kick of chili sauce. It is perfect with just about any kind of grilled meat or fish, or even stuffed into a wrap sandwich, but it was born to be served with the East-West Brisket.

TIffani Thiessen tops her slow-cooker pulled pork sliders with a brussels sprouts slaw here, but any crunchy slaw from a creamy coleslaw to a sweet carrot slaw would also be a great addition in warmer months.

Make some curry roasted cauliflower ahead of time and toss it with bagged slaw for a flavorful side or meal.

This twist on slaw is the perfect lunch or dinner to make ahead of time and pack. It's delicious and hearty while still being healthy and giving you a good dose of protein, grains and veggies!

Here's a delicious and healthy take on summer rolls using savory cabbage, courtesy of chef Jeff McInnis of Root & Bone restaurant.

With no mayo, this simple, healthy orzo pasta salad is perfect for eating at room temperature and to take with you to picnics or on road trips.

This savory tomato tart is just as delicious to eat as it is beautiful to look at.

This salad takes the things we love about the classic BLT sandwich — crisp bacon, of course, along with lettuce and juicy tomatoes and good bread — and puts them into forkable form.

Don't feel like going grocery shopping? (Neither do we.) Luckily, you probably already have all the ingredients in your pantry for this simple, acidic side dish.

RELATED

This post was originally published May 25, 2016.