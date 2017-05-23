share tweet pin email

Nothing signals spring like a box of juicy, crimson-red strawberries. And while the fruit is always a delight to eat on its own, it's often even better when featured in a cake, ice cream or even as a sweet complement to more savory aspects of a salad or chicken lettuce cups. Here are 16 recipes to save for strawberry season.

Bridget Edwards, Bake at 350

These chunky, lemon-scented cookie bars are topped with a pastel glaze and, for an extra seasonal touch, sugar-covered flowers.

Frances Largeman-Roth / TODAY

Vitamin-rich strawberries, mangoes and beets go into these frozen treats, which can serve as a healthy dessert or post-workout pick-me-up.

Kellie Hemmerly / The Suburban Soapbox

This berry-infused twist on the classic Cuban cocktail gets nice and bubbly thanks to a champagne topper.

Brandon Goodwin / TODAY Al Roker shares a great 'sexy' strawberry shortcake recipe and champagne with a touch of strawberry.

Put in the effort to do the whipped cream and biscuits from scratch and you'll be rewarded with an impressive homemade dessert.

Patty Lee / TODAY

Cool down with this refreshing drink, a simple blend of fresh strawberries, basil leaves and lemon juice. To make it party-friendly, you can easily make it boozy with vodka or rum!

Kait Hanson / Communicait

Sate your sweet tooth with these bite-sized confections. They're stuffed with a creamy cheesecake filling that doesn't overwhelm the berry's natural sweetness.

The Preppy Hostess

Strawberries aren't just for desserts! Brighten up a vinaigrette by blending in some of the fruit or add cut-up slices to your favorite leafy salad for a burst of spring flavor.

Aly M. Cleary / Cooking In Stilettos

Does jamming seem intimidating? This no-fuss recipe, a combination of strawberries, blueberries and touch of citrus, will convince you otherwise.

Grace Parisi / TODAY

There's no sweeter way to start the day than to serve a super-luxe French toast stuffed with strawberry preserves and a gooey cheese of your liking.

Dionne Baldwin

Use your food processor to blend frozen strawberries, maple syrup and almond milk into an icy treat — no ice cream maker necessary!

Holly Sander / Taste and See

This stunner of a tart features a buttery shortbread crust, followed by layers of luscious mascarpone and lightly-glazed strawberries.

Cheyanne Holzworth-Bany / No Spoon Necessary

Just because the weather's getting warmer doesn't mean you have to shelf the slow cooker. Use your crockpot to make a sweet and spicy chicken filling for lightened-up lettuce cups finished with quinoa, goat cheese and crunchy almonds.

Joanie Zisk / ZagLeft

Store-bought puff pastry is the key to flaky dessert "sandwiches" filled with a no-bake cheesecake filling and strawberry spread.

Bethany Herwegh

The season's power couple of strawberry and rhubarb make for a fine pie filling and this recipe elevates it with a torched meringue topping.

Erica DeSpain / Whimsical September

Transform pineapple-studded cake into addictive, finger-friendly balls covered in a decadent cream cheese frosting. Pro tip: Stash some in the freezer and you'll have a go-to snack when those dessert cravings come calling.

Seduction in the Kitchen

If you're a fan of cheesecake, you'll adore this crepe, which takes the sweet-tangy flavors we love and packs them into an elegant meal ender. Oh la la!

