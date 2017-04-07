15 Passover recipes that are so good, you won't believe they're gluten-free

share tweet pin email

If you're thinking that eating gluten-free foods might make you feel a little lighter and brighter, this is a great time to try the trend. That's because right now both late winter and early spring fruits and vegetables are available in markets throughout the country. Here are 15 delicious gluten-free recipes to try this season. (Bonus: they're also kosher for Passover.)

Appetizers

Manja Wachsmuth

Just serve with raw vegetable crudités.

Kitchen Gypsy by Joanne Weir, Oxmoor House

Passover always coincides with prime citrus season in the U.S. and Canada, so make the most of your favorite varieties in this gorgeous savory salad.

Mariecar Frias / TODAY

Perfect for a light meal or elegant dinner party, this tartare has layers of fish, avocado puree and a crunchy shaved raw vegetable salad dressed with citrus vinaigrette.

TODAY Matzo Nachos

Turn gluten-free matzo into crispy nachos topped with cheese, guacamole and more!

MAINS

The Prime Grill, New York City

Just like Bubbe used to make. Okay, maybe even better!

Anthony Quintano / TODAY

Rub the bird with olive oil instead of canola oil for super crispy skin.

TODAY

Stuff a whole fish with thyme and slices of lemon and fennel, then cover it in salt for a flavorful and fragrant pescatarian dish.

Joy of Kosher

It's a delicious vegetarian main course alternative.

SIDES

Quentin Bacon

Skip the kosher-for-Passover Parmesan cheese and butter if you're eating meat. Otherwise, bring 'em on!

Grace Parisi / TODAY

Be bold and put an egg on your fried potatoes!

Renee Comet / The New Jewish Tab

Red onion and briny capers are the perfect foil to sweet heirloom beets.

Lauren Salkeld

Rev up your usual quinoa with a medley of light add-ins and an easy vinaigrette.

DESSERTS

JoAnn Swenson / Floriole Bakery, Chicago

It's ooey, gooey, holiday-ready and amazingly easy to create.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Use gluten-free matzo to make this warming dessert casserole that's also delicious for breakfast the next day.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

So good that you may decide to use matzo year-round to make a gluten-free sweet treat.