15 Passover recipes that are so good, you won't believe they're gluten-free

If you're thinking that eating gluten-free foods might make you feel a little lighter and brighter, this is a great time to try the trend. That's because right now both late winter and early spring fruits and vegetables are available in markets throughout the country. Here are 15 delicious gluten-free recipes to try this season. (Bonus: they're also kosher for Passover.)
Appetizers
1. 5-Minute Chunky Guacamole
Just serve with raw vegetable crudités.
2. Citrus Salad with Mint and Red Onions
Passover always coincides with prime citrus season in the U.S. and Canada, so make the most of your favorite varieties in this gorgeous savory salad.
3. Salmon and Avocado Tartare
Perfect for a light meal or elegant dinner party, this tartare has layers of fish, avocado puree and a crunchy shaved raw vegetable salad dressed with citrus vinaigrette.
4. Matzo Nachos ("Machos")
Turn gluten-free matzo into crispy nachos topped with cheese, guacamole and more!
MAINS
5. Passover Brisket with Carrot and Onion Gravy
Just like Bubbe used to make. Okay, maybe even better!
6. Al's Roast Chicken
Rub the bird with olive oil instead of canola oil for super crispy skin.
7. Salt-Baked Snapper
Stuff a whole fish with thyme and slices of lemon and fennel, then cover it in salt for a flavorful and fragrant pescatarian dish.
8. Pear, Oven Roasted Tomatoes and Goat Cheese Matzo Pizza
It's a delicious vegetarian main course alternative.
SIDES
9. Spaghetti Squash with Sage and Walnuts
Skip the kosher-for-Passover Parmesan cheese and butter if you're eating meat. Otherwise, bring 'em on!
10. Crispy Rösti Potatoes with Oven-Poached Eggs
Be bold and put an egg on your fried potatoes!
11. Roasted Beet Salad with Capers and Pistachios
Red onion and briny capers are the perfect foil to sweet heirloom beets.
12. Quinoa Salad with Summer Squash, Scallions, and Almonds
Rev up your usual quinoa with a medley of light add-ins and an easy vinaigrette.
DESSERTS
13. 6-Ingredient Chocolate Ganache Soufflé Cake
It's ooey, gooey, holiday-ready and amazingly easy to create.
14. Banana and Peach Matzo Brie Bake
Use gluten-free matzo to make this warming dessert casserole that's also delicious for breakfast the next day.
15. Chocolate-Covered Matzo Bark
So good that you may decide to use matzo year-round to make a gluten-free sweet treat.