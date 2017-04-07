Food

15 Passover recipes that are so good, you won't believe they're gluten-free

If you're thinking that eating gluten-free foods might make you feel a little lighter and brighter, this is a great time to try the trend. That's because right now both late winter and early spring fruits and vegetables are available in markets throughout the country. Here are 15 delicious gluten-free recipes to try this season. (Bonus: they're also kosher for Passover.)

Appetizers

1. 5-Minute Chunky Guacamole

Manja Wachsmuth

Just serve with raw vegetable crudités.

2. Citrus Salad with Mint and Red Onions

Kitchen Gypsy by Joanne Weir, Oxmoor House

Passover always coincides with prime citrus season in the U.S. and Canada, so make the most of your favorite varieties in this gorgeous savory salad.

3. Salmon and Avocado Tartare

Mariecar Frias / TODAY

Perfect for a light meal or elegant dinner party, this tartare has layers of fish, avocado puree and a crunchy shaved raw vegetable salad dressed with citrus vinaigrette.

4. Matzo Nachos ("Machos")

TODAY
Matzo Nachos

Turn gluten-free matzo into crispy nachos topped with cheese, guacamole and more!

MAINS

5. Passover Brisket with Carrot and Onion Gravy

The Prime Grill, New York City

Just like Bubbe used to make. Okay, maybe even better!

6. Al's Roast Chicken

Anthony Quintano / TODAY

Rub the bird with olive oil instead of canola oil for super crispy skin.

7. Salt-Baked Snapper

TODAY

Stuff a whole fish with thyme and slices of lemon and fennel, then cover it in salt for a flavorful and fragrant pescatarian dish.

8. Pear, Oven Roasted Tomatoes and Goat Cheese Matzo Pizza

Joy of Kosher

It's a delicious vegetarian main course alternative.

SIDES

9. Spaghetti Squash with Sage and Walnuts

Quentin Bacon

Skip the kosher-for-Passover Parmesan cheese and butter if you're eating meat. Otherwise, bring 'em on!

10. Crispy Rösti Potatoes with Oven-Poached Eggs

Grace Parisi / TODAY

Be bold and put an egg on your fried potatoes!

11. Roasted Beet Salad with Capers and Pistachios

Renee Comet / The New Jewish Tab

Red onion and briny capers are the perfect foil to sweet heirloom beets.

12. Quinoa Salad with Summer Squash, Scallions, and Almonds

Lauren Salkeld

Rev up your usual quinoa with a medley of light add-ins and an easy vinaigrette.

DESSERTS

13. 6-Ingredient Chocolate Ganache Soufflé Cake

JoAnn Swenson / Floriole Bakery, Chicago

It's ooey, gooey, holiday-ready and amazingly easy to create.

14. Banana and Peach Matzo Brie Bake

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Use gluten-free matzo to make this warming dessert casserole that's also delicious for breakfast the next day.

15. Chocolate-Covered Matzo Bark

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

So good that you may decide to use matzo year-round to make a gluten-free sweet treat.

