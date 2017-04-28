share tweet pin email

Got a case of the Sunday night blues? Banish your bad mood by gathering around the table for a special meal with family and friends. These recipes will help you make the most of the weekend’s waning hours and set you up for the week ahead. Plus, several dishes make for great leftovers, so you’ll have Monday’s lunch already in the bag. Here are 14 delicious Sunday supper recipes to try.

When it comes to Sunday dinner, no dish is quite as classic as roast chicken. This version is stuffed with onion, garlic, rosemary, thyme and lemon, while carrots, potatoes and shallots are roasted alongside. The final step is a bit of kitchen genius: Escarole is wilted in the yummy pan juices then tossed with the veggies and mustard to create a dynamite side.

Lasagna is always a crowd pleaser, but Al Roker’s stands out for being packed with vegetables — he uses a colorful mix of red bell pepper, zucchini and yellow squash. Leftovers will be a welcome sight for lunch the next day. In fact, you may want to make a double batch, so you're guaranteed to have plenty of extras.

If you think fish is hard to cook, this recipe will change your mind. Because salmon is so rich and full of flavor the fillets can be simply seasoned and quickly seared. Served with gently braised kale, this makes for a well rounded and good-for-you dinner. It’s just the thing to enjoy on a Sunday night.

We all love the ease and comfort of a one-skillet chicken recipe. This rendition turns up the volume with crispy pancetta and gooey balls of mozzarella. Add some crusty bread for a pizza party-inspired feast.

Roasts are made for lazy Sundays and this fuss-free pork is no exception. The secret is in the marinade of white wine, soy sauce, brown sugar, Sriracha, mustard, rice wine vinegar, garlic and orange zest and juice — if possible, let the meat marinate overnight. Leftovers, if there are any, are perfect for sandwiches.

When Sunday night calls for a special occasion dish, look no further than this pepper and ancho chile­–rubbed filet mignon from chef Bobby Flay. The zesty honey, mint, mustard and horseradish glaze does double duty as a sauce, so prep is kept to a minimum. On Monday, slice leftover steak and serve it over greens for a steakhouse-style salad.

If Sunday is your day to reset and recharge, set aside time to prepare a healthy dinner. These bowls can be customized, so each family member can pick and choose the ingredients and combinations they like best. To get a jump-start on meal planning, make double batches of your favorite components and use them to create different lunches and snacks throughout the week.

If there’s anything that can make spaghetti and meatballs more enticing, it's being able to prepare the whole dish in the slow cooker. This recipe makes a generous amount of meatballs, so pick up some rolls and enjoy meatball subs for lunch the next day.

A rich balsamic glaze, plus sauteed onions and artichokes transform ordinary chicken breasts into a meal to remember. Follow New York City chef Mario Carbone’s advice and toss some arugula with the vegetables to give this dish some bite.

Who knows more than mother, grandmother and chef Lidia Bastianich about Sunday suppers with family? Her pork tenderloin is a cinch to make yet still feels extra special. Complete dinner with a simple green salad or roasted asparagus.

With both shrimp and scallops, this is no ordinary pasta bake. If you really want to indulge, swap the shrimp for lobster. Or, fill the shells with veggies like bell peppers, spinach or broccoli. The vegetarian version is far less expensive and you definitely won’t regret having leftovers for lunch the next day.

You could order in Chinese for Sunday dinner, but takeout is far from a healthy way to kick off the week. With some pantry staples, plus chicken, pineapple juice and scallions, you can whip up this low-calorie take on a delivery classic in little more than 30 minutes. Steam some broccoli or snap peas to add more green to the menu.

Have a Sunday night movie routine? Whip up this casual, Mexican-inspired casserole and enjoy dinner in front of the TV. If you serve it with chips for scooping, you can even skip utensils, so there’s less to clean up.

For those Sunday nights when you need a little TLC, meatloaf has your back. Thanks to onion, carrot, celery, garlic, ketchup, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce, this version is brimming with flavor, but it’s the bacon layer that really sets it apart. You’ll want to balance all that richness with a light green salad on the side.