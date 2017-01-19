14 craveable party dips that'll make Super Bowl even more awesome

share tweet pin email

For those of us who think words like "sack" and "down" refer to things you'd buy at Bed Bath and Beyond, the most exciting thing about Super Bowl are the snacks...specifically, a plethora of dips. We just want to hang out by the dips and try each one individually, and then try them together in a multi-level chip sandwich.

Football fan or not, we can all agree that good dips are key for any successful Super Bowl party snack spread. Here, we've rounded up a few recipes for inspiration, from slow-cooker Buffalo chicken dip to queso and more.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Chicken fajitas, queso dip: Siri Daly shows how to make it just like Chili's Play Video - 3:59 Chicken fajitas, queso dip: Siri Daly shows how to make it just like Chili's Play Video - 3:59

How can something that's so fun to say NOT be delicious? Actually, queso fundido is really just molten cheese. It comes out of the oven bubbling and crusty and all ooey–gooey deliciousness.

RELATED: 50 ultimate Super Bowl party foods for an epic celebration

All the flavor of classic Buffalo wings in a scoopable dip!

Use Greek yogurt, part-skim ricotta and reduced-fat cream cheese to make this healthy dip.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link The secret to making a dairy-free spinach artichoke dip Play Video - 2:16 The secret to making a dairy-free spinach artichoke dip Play Video - 2:16

Smoky chipotle peppers bring the heat to this Southwestern-inspired dip.

RELATED: Chili recipes that will warm you up from the inside

If you only serve one dip, this is a must-have.

In queso you're wondering what to serve at your Super Bowl party, we've got the answer right here: a classic dip that kicks plastic-y cheese product to the curb in favor of the real (and really delicious) shredded stuff. It's gooey, salty, warm and exactly what you need to either drown your sorrows or celebrate a well-earned victory.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link How to make slow-cooker Buffalo chicken dip and ultimate queso Play Video - 4:32 How to make slow-cooker Buffalo chicken dip and ultimate queso Play Video - 4:32

Go Mediterranean with this easy 5-ingredient dip.

RELATED: 9 chicken wing recipes to win the Super Bowl party

Pizza Dip Maggie Shi / TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 10 minutes Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 6-8 Get the recipe

Transform pizza into a crowd-pleasing dip with layers of cheese, sauce and lots of toppings. Feel free to sub in your favorites (ham and pineapple? mushrooms?), then grab a chip and start scooping.

If you love jalapeno poppers but wouldn't dream of making them yourself, you're in luck! This spicy, creamy and oh-so-cheesy warm dip has all the flavors of your favorite bar snack without the time-consuming process of actually assembling and frying homemade poppers.

Grown-ups and kids alike will love this spin on the traditional ranch dip. Thin it with a little water and it also dresses a salad.

Nick Lama, chef and owner of Avo in New Orleans, gives his easy crab dip a Creole spin with the addition of Creole mustard and Tabasco.

Change up your hummus routine with this easy version you can whip up in just a few minutes. Peppery arugula leaves, artichoke hearts and lemon juice add a fresh brightness that livens up a classic dip.

Boston chef Steve DiFillippo upgrades classic spinach dip with the addition of sweet Maine lobster.