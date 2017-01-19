Food

14 craveable party dips that'll make Super Bowl even more awesome

For those of us who think words like "sack" and "down" refer to things you'd buy at Bed Bath and Beyond, the most exciting thing about Super Bowl are the snacks...specifically, a plethora of dips. We just want to hang out by the dips and try each one individually, and then try them together in a multi-level chip sandwich.

Football fan or not, we can all agree that good dips are key for any successful Super Bowl party snack spread. Here, we've rounded up a few recipes for inspiration, from slow-cooker Buffalo chicken dip to queso and more.

Cheesy Dip with Caramelized Onions and Chiles (Queso Fundido)
Queso Fundido with Caramelized Onions and Chiles
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

How can something that's so fun to say NOT be delicious? Actually, queso fundido is really just molten cheese. It comes out of the oven bubbling and crusty and all ooey–gooey deliciousness.

RELATED: 50 ultimate Super Bowl party foods for an epic celebration

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

All the flavor of classic Buffalo wings in a scoopable dip!

Low-Calorie Spinach Artichoke Dip
Low-calorie spinach artichoke dip
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Calories:
150
Get the recipe

Use Greek yogurt, part-skim ricotta and reduced-fat cream cheese to make this healthy dip.

Spicy Black Bean and Corn Dip
Black Bean Dip
Maggie Shi
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
2 cups
Get the recipe

Smoky chipotle peppers bring the heat to this Southwestern-inspired dip.

RELATED: Chili recipes that will warm you up from the inside

5-Minute Chunky Guacamole
5-Minute Chunky Guacamole
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

If you only serve one dip, this is a must-have.

The Ultimate Slow-Cooker Queso
Slow-Cooker Queso
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

In queso you're wondering what to serve at your Super Bowl party, we've got the answer right here: a classic dip that kicks plastic-y cheese product to the curb in favor of the real (and really delicious) shredded stuff. It's gooey, salty, warm and exactly what you need to either drown your sorrows or celebrate a well-earned victory.

Roasted Eggplant Dip
Eggplant chips and roasted eggplant dip from Carson Daly and Siri Pinter
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Go Mediterranean with this easy 5-ingredient dip.

RELATED: 9 chicken wing recipes to win the Super Bowl party

Pizza Dip
Pizza Dip
Maggie Shi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

Transform pizza into a crowd-pleasing dip with layers of cheese, sauce and lots of toppings. Feel free to sub in your favorites (ham and pineapple? mushrooms?), then grab a chip and start scooping.

Jalapeno Popper Dip
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Casey Barber
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8-10
Get the recipe

If you love jalapeno poppers but wouldn't dream of making them yourself, you're in luck! This spicy, creamy and oh-so-cheesy warm dip has all the flavors of your favorite bar snack without the time-consuming process of actually assembling and frying homemade poppers.

Avocado Ranch Dip
Martha Stewart makes delicious avocado ranch dip.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

Grown-ups and kids alike will love this spin on the traditional ranch dip. Thin it with a little water and it also dresses a salad.

Arugula-Artichoke Hummus
Arugula-Artichoke Hummus
Maggie Shi
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
2 1/2 cups
Get the recipe

Nick Lama, chef and owner of Avo in New Orleans, gives his easy crab dip a Creole spin with the addition of Creole mustard and Tabasco.

Lobster and Spinach Dip
Bryan Caswell and Steve Fillippo go head-to-head in a tailgating food showdown with New England clam chowder, lobster and spinach dip, chili con carne, and Frito pie
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Change up your hummus routine with this easy version you can whip up in just a few minutes. Peppery arugula leaves, artichoke hearts and lemon juice add a fresh brightness that livens up a classic dip.

Avocado and Tomato Salsa
Avocado salsa
Lauren Salkeld
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
4 - 6
Get the recipe

Boston chef Steve DiFillippo upgrades classic spinach dip with the addition of sweet Maine lobster.

