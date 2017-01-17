share tweet pin email

Sliders are hard to resist: They pack a ton of flavor and pleasure into a couple of bites and they're perfect finger food for parties — including TV watching parties, like the Super Bowl, and on-the-go shindigs like tailgates and picnics. Plus, sliders give you the pleasure of eating several sandwiches in one sitting, giant-style. From mini cheeseburgers to BBQ chicken sandwiches, here are 12 delicious slider recipes to try.

This recipe proves that there's need to form dozens of patties to make sliders: Just make mini meatloaf logs, slice into individual bites, slather with barbecue sauce and serve!

Two party favorites meet up and make amazing little sandwiches in this mashup of Buffalo wings and sliders.

These warm, melty ham and cheese sliders with a buttery, tangy sauce are a snap to make and a serious crowd pleaser.

Tiffani Thiessen cooks the pork for her sliders in a slow cooker, then tops the little sammies with a brussels sprouts slaw.

This recipe from New York's famous Rainbow Room calls for wagyu beef, but any high quality, well marbled beef will work well.

For sliders that are perfect for a party or picnic, Al Roker's fries boneless chicken thighs and then serves them on mini buns with barbecue sauce and bread and butter pickles.

Sriracha-mayo and pickled vegetables top ground beef patties in this miniature take on the Vietnamese banh mi sandwich.

Siri Daly shares an easy to make game-day favorite: hot ham and cheese sandwiches on Hawaiian buns.

Fill up slider buns with leftover turkey or store-bought rotisserie chicken, then top with a spicy sauce and cranberry aioli.

Turn sliders into a casserole! TV host Adam Richman uses slider-size potato rolls to make French dip sandwiches cooked in a casserole. The result is a messy delight.

You don't have to be a fan of the Denver Broncos to enjoy these meaty little bites. Ground bison is relatively easy to find at regular grocery stores, but if you can't find it, feel free to substitute ground beef.

This sweet take on sliders requires just three ingredients.

