Food

12 slider recipes you need now: Cheeseburger, chicken, ham and cheese and more

TODAY

Sliders are hard to resist: They pack a ton of flavor and pleasure into a couple of bites and they're perfect finger food for parties — including TV watching parties, like the Super Bowl, and on-the-go shindigs like tailgates and picnics. Plus, sliders give you the pleasure of eating several sandwiches in one sitting, giant-style. From mini cheeseburgers to BBQ chicken sandwiches, here are 12 delicious slider recipes to try.

BBQ Mini Meat Loaf Sliders
BBQ Mini Meat Loaf Sliders
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
24 2-inch sliders
Servings:
24
Get the recipe

This recipe proves that there's need to form dozens of patties to make sliders: Just make mini meatloaf logs, slice into individual bites, slather with barbecue sauce and serve!

RELATED: 50 ultimate Super Bowl party foods for an epic celebration

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Ali Larter makes Buffalo chicken sliders with gorgonzola slaw

Play Video - 5:32

Ali Larter makes Buffalo chicken sliders with gorgonzola slaw

Play Video - 5:32

More video

Two party favorites meet up and make amazing little sandwiches in this mashup of Buffalo wings and sliders.

Ham and Cheese Sliders with Honey Mustard
Ham and cheese sliders with mustard sauce
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
12
Get the recipe

These warm, melty ham and cheese sliders with a buttery, tangy sauce are a snap to make and a serious crowd pleaser.

Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork Sliders with Brussels Sprouts Slaw

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Slow cooker pulled pork sliders are perfect for the Super Bowl

Play Video - 3:51

Slow cooker pulled pork sliders are perfect for the Super Bowl

Play Video - 3:51

More video

Tiffani Thiessen cooks the pork for her sliders in a slow cooker, then tops the little sammies with a brussels sprouts slaw.

Mini Burgers with Aged Cheddar on Brioche Buns
Mini Burgers with Aged Cheddar on Brioche Buns
Rainbow Room, New York City
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
16
Get the recipe

This recipe from New York's famous Rainbow Room calls for wagyu beef, but any high quality, well marbled beef will work well.

RELATED: Chicken sliders, BLT sliders and more tailgating recipes

Al Roker's Barbecue Chicken Sliders

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Barbecue chicken sliders: Al Roker cooks them to pack and go

Play Video - 3:51

Barbecue chicken sliders: Al Roker cooks them to pack and go

Play Video - 3:51

More video

For sliders that are perfect for a party or picnic, Al Roker's fries boneless chicken thighs and then serves them on mini buns with barbecue sauce and bread and butter pickles.

Banh Mi Sliders
Sliders
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Sriracha-mayo and pickled vegetables top ground beef patties in this miniature take on the Vietnamese banh mi sandwich.

Siri Daly's Sticky Ham Sandwiches

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make sticky ham sandwiches, bacon pizzadillas like Carson and Siri Daly do

Play Video - 4:12

Make sticky ham sandwiches, bacon pizzadillas like Carson and Siri Daly do

Play Video - 4:12

More video

Siri Daly shares an easy to make game-day favorite: hot ham and cheese sandwiches on Hawaiian buns.

Wicked Turkey Sliders with Cranberry Aioli
Eric Gabrynowicz - Wicked Turkey Sliders with Cranberry Aioli and Black-Eyed Pea Turkey Chili
Zach Schiffman / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
8-10
Get the recipe

Fill up slider buns with leftover turkey or store-bought rotisserie chicken, then top with a spicy sauce and cranberry aioli.

French Dip Casserole Pie

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Adam Richman puts a twist on the classic French dip, flirts with Tamron

Play Video - 5:20

Adam Richman puts a twist on the classic French dip, flirts with Tamron

Play Video - 5:20

More video

Turn sliders into a casserole! TV host Adam Richman uses slider-size potato rolls to make French dip sandwiches cooked in a casserole. The result is a messy delight.

Broncos Bison Burger with Garlic and Chile Aioli
Chef Hosea Rosenberg makes a "Bronco Burger"
Brandon Goodwin / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

You don't have to be a fan of the Denver Broncos to enjoy these meaty little bites. Ground bison is relatively easy to find at regular grocery stores, but if you can't find it, feel free to substitute ground beef.

Nutella Apple "Sliders"
Alejandra Ramos' Nutella apple slices
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
2
Get the recipe

This sweet take on sliders requires just three ingredients.

RELATED: More slider recipes to try

More: Food Entertaining Tailgating

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP