allDAY

Enter TODAY's Presidents Getaway Sweepstakes

TODAY

Want to get away this holiday weekend? It's not too late!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Watch lucky TODAY fans get free getaway trips to Florida, Georgia

Play Video - 1:05

Watch lucky TODAY fans get free getaway trips to Florida, Georgia

Play Video - 1:05

More video

On this "Freebie Thursday," TODAY is giving away an amazing trip to Sonesta Coconut Grove Miami and a trip to Crested Butte Mountain Resort in Colorado.

Enter your information below and good luck!

More: allDAY Heard it on TODAY? Connect TODAY's Take

TOP