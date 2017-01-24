Do you want to plan a big surprise for a die-hard music fan? Tell Hoda all about it!

share tweet pin email

Hoda Kotb wants to help put together a big surprise for a die-hard music fan!

TODAY

Do you know someone who is so selfless they always put everyone else first? Do they also happen to be a die-hard fan of a famous musician, always singing their songs in the shower or blasting their favorite song in the car?

Tell us who they love and why they are so deserving of a surprise from Hoda Kotb!

Send us an email and please include the following information.

Your name

Include the name of the artist in the subject line

Your daytime phone number (not theirs)

Your evening phone number (not theirs)

Your email address

Your mailing address

Distance from nearest airport

Name of person you are nominating

A photo of the person you're nominating

Tell us about which music artist they love and why they are so deserving.

Remember, don't tell the person you're nominating them. We want it to be a surprise!