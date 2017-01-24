allDAY

Do you want to plan a big surprise for a die-hard music fan? Tell Hoda all about it!

Hoda Kotb wants to help put together a big surprise for a die-hard music fan!

Do you know someone who is so selfless they always put everyone else first? Do they also happen to be a die-hard fan of a famous musician, always singing their songs in the shower or blasting their favorite song in the car?

Tell us who they love and why they are so deserving of a surprise from Hoda Kotb!

Send us an email and please include the following information.

  • Your name
  • Include the name of the artist in the subject line
  • Your daytime phone number (not theirs)
  • Your evening phone number (not theirs)
  • Your email address
  • Your mailing address
  • Distance from nearest airport
  • Name of person you are nominating
  • A photo of the person you're nominating
  • Tell us about which music artist they love and why they are so deserving.

Remember, don't tell the person you're nominating them. We want it to be a surprise!

