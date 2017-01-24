Do you want to plan a big surprise for a die-hard music fan? Tell Hoda all about it!

Hoda Kotb wants to help put together a big surprise for a die-hard music fan!
Do you know someone who is so selfless they always put everyone else first? Do they also happen to be a die-hard fan of a famous musician, always singing their songs in the shower or blasting their favorite song in the car?
Tell us who they love and why they are so deserving of a surprise from Hoda Kotb!
Send us an email and please include the following information.
- Your name
- Include the name of the artist in the subject line
- Your daytime phone number (not theirs)
- Your evening phone number (not theirs)
- Your email address
- Your mailing address
- Distance from nearest airport
- Name of person you are nominating
- A photo of the person you're nominating
- Tell us about which music artist they love and why they are so deserving.
Remember, don't tell the person you're nominating them. We want it to be a surprise!