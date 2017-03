share tweet email

Max Bonnstetter of Sports Illustrated Kids veered from the usual questions typically asked during post-game news conferences by asking South Carolina head coach Frank Martin what he prioritizes more when teaching his team defense: technique or attitude.

Martin was clearly impressed.

“First of all, a lot of respect to you. That’s a heck of a question,” Martin told him. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and that’s the first time anyone’s ever asked me that. That’s a heck of a question."