Tamron Hall, co-host of TODAY's third hour

Tamron Hall is a co-host of the third hour of NBC News’ TODAY. She is also the anchor of “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall,” which airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon (ET) on MSNBC.

An award-winning journalist, Hall was part of the NBC News team to receive a 2015 Edward R. Murrow Award for Reporting: Hard News in Network Television for her segment on domestic violence as part of TODAY’s “Shine A Light” series. She has also hosted several special reports for MSNBC and NBC News including “Education Nation: Teacher Town Hall,” which was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2011, and she served as a correspondent for the NBC News special “The Inauguration of Barack Obama,” which won an Emmy for Outstanding Live Coverage in October 2010.

Since September 2013, Hall has also been the host of “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall” on Investigation Discovery. The series, now in its fifth season, takes an in-depth look at crimes that shocked the nation.

Prior to joining MSNBC in July 2007, Hall spent 10 years at WFLD in Chicago, where she held a number of positions, including general assignment reporter, consumer reporter and host of the three-hour “Fox News in the Morning” program. She also anchored the weekday mornings and served as a noon anchor. While at WFLD she covered several breaking news stories, including one of Amtrak’s most devastating accidents in Illinois, and she secured a one-on-one interview with Sen. Barack Obama shortly before he announced his run for the presidency. Hall was nominated for an Emmy for her consumer report segment “The Bottom Line,” which she launched in 1999. Before joining WFLD, she spent four years as a general assignment reporter at KTVT in Dallas. She began her broadcasting career at KBTX in Bryan, Texas, as a general assignment reporter.

Hall was the recipient of Temple University’s prestigious Lew Klein Alumni in the Media award in 2010, and in 2015 was appointed to Temple’s Board of Trustees. She is involved with several charitable organizations that strive to end homelessness and illiteracy, as well as others that fight domestic abuse. She has been recognized by Day One, a New York-based advocacy group for victims of domestic violence, for her work and support of their efforts. Most recently, Hall launched The Tamron ❤ Renate Fund with Safe Horizon in honor of her sister to help victims of domestic violence. In addition, Hall is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Hall is a native of Luling, Texas, and she holds a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Temple University.

Follow Tamron on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.