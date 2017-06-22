Dr. Natalie E. Azar, medical contributor

share tweet pin email

Dr. Natalie Azar is the medical contributor for NBC News, a title she has had since 2014. Dr. Azar’s primary function at NBC is covering all health related and breaking medical news for TODAY and MSNBC. She creates both written and video content for their websites and also appears on NBC Nightly News.

NBC

In addition to her work at NBC, she is a regular guest on Dr. Oz, discussing relevant medical news, and has written extensively for Everydayhealth and ZocDocand has been an online video contributor for Healthguru.com and Sharecare.com. In the spring of 2016, Dr. Azar was nominated for an Emmy for her work at NBC News and was one of 5 medical journalists listed in Crain’s annual ‘people to watch.’

Dr. Azar is an assistant clinical professor of medicine and rheumatology at the NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan. She has been in private practice since 2001 and currently sees patients at both the Center for Musculoskeletal Care on 38th street and at the Joan H. Tisch Center for Women’s Health on east 84th Street in New York City.

A longstanding member of the faculty in the Department of Rheumatology, Dr. Azar’s expertise is in the field of arthritis and autoimmunity and she specializes in diseases such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, psoriatic arthritis, osteoarthritis, myositis, fibromyalgia, and osteoporosis. The CMC practice is a fully functioning musculoskeletal care center with an infusion suite, orthopedics and radiology departments, as well as the Rusk Institute of Rehabilitative health.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Azar is a member of the NYU School of Medicine admissions’ committee as well as a faculty instructor at the medical school in the Practice of Medicine course.

Dr. Azar received her BA from Wellesley College in 1992 (magna cum laude, phi beta kappa) and went on to graduate from Cornell University Medical College in 1996 with honors in Anesthesiology. She completed her internship and residency at NYU/Bellevue Hospitals Center in 1999 and her Rheumatology fellowship at NYU/Hospital for Joint Diseases in 2001.

Dr. Azar’s approach to the rheumatologic care of her patients is collaborative. She works closely with a team of practitioners including physical therapists and acupuncturists, orthopedic surgeons and multiple other subspecialists, to ensure the best, comprehensive care for her patients.